Spring's Sexiest Injectable: Dr. Robert H. Cohen's OPT Shot is Featured by BuzzFeed

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top cosmetic surgeon Robert H. Cohen, M.D., of Westside Aesthetics in Los Angeles, is helping women and men revitalize their sex lives…just in time for any spring flings. This season, the doctor was featured by BuzzFeed for his expert administration of PRP Therapy and the OPT (OShot PShot Together) procedure, which enhances climaxes and offers better sexual function. The O-Shot and P-Shot were developed by Dr. Charles Runels, M.D.

"The OPT procedure is incredibly effective and, despite the sometimes scary prospect of having your genitals injected, it is a relatively painless procedure for the patient," says Dr. Cohen. "One woman who got the injections couldn't wear tight pants for a few days without climaxing."

For women, the O-Shot involves the injection of the patient's own nutrient-rich platelets into her G-spot and clitoris. Dr. Cohen's patients have distinctively reported a "three-to-fourfold increase in the number of climaxes they have," and the procedure often has the added benefit of improving incontinence, dryness, sexual dysfunction, and lack of sensitivity.

The BuzzFeed video, which has already accrued more than 850,000 views, follows a couple as they receive OPT shots from Dr. Cohen. The female patient had been struggling with lack of lubrication and pain during sex, while her partner was fed up with the side effects associated with most sexual enhancement medications on the market.

"Within about a week, most of the men notice there is a stronger erection. A lot of men that have been on erectile dysfunction medications will not have to use as much, and sometimes they are not going to have to use any," explains Dr. Cohen in the video.

Three weeks later, both parties reported significant improvement in their sexual function and performance, and were looking forward to a second round of OPT injections with Dr. Cohen.

In addition to the OPT procedure, Dr. Cohen also leverages PRP Therapy to minimize and remove stretchmarks, acne scars, increase hair growth, as well as to increase cleavage volume and improve the décolletage texture and tightness (with and without implants) in a procedure called Vampire Breast Augmentation.

For more information, please visit http://westsideaesthetics.com/about/dr-cohen.

About Dr. Robert H. Cohen

Robert H. Cohen, M.D. has more than 20 years of experience in cosmetic surgery and non-invasive cosmetic procedures. He has helped thousands of men and women gain a new lease on life and enjoy unexpected new confidence. His artistic eye, combined with the precision of his surgical skills and deep appreciation for natural beauty, have made him a highly sought-after expert in aesthetic medicine.

