Sprinkles Goes from Cupcakes to Premium Chocolates with New CPG Launch

Now Available at Walmart Nationwide

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinkles, the renowned dessert bakery, is entering the retail space with its first line of CPG products: Sprinkles Chocolate Bars and Sprinkles Mini Chocolates. The Chocolate Bars are available in four flavors, Red Velvet, Salted Caramel, Sprinkle, and Milk Chocolate and the Mini Chocolate Bites in Red Velvet and Salted Caramel are now available exclusively at over 4,000 Walmart locations nationwide.

Photo credit to Audrey Ma

The premium cupcake-inspired indulgences made with real Rain Forest Alliance certified chocolate, were soft-launched earlier this year at Sprinkles bakery locations nationwide and were a favorite among guests.

"Sprinkles is known for its decadent cupcakes and iconic flavors, so translating that experience into the chocolate category with Walmart, the largest retailer in the world, is beyond exciting," said Dan Mesches, CEO of Sprinkles. "We love seeing the Sprinkles brand alongside everyday products to bring something new and unexpected to the snacking space," said Mesches.

"We innovated a premium chocolate line that is completely new and fresh in the candy aisle and accessible to shoppers nationwide. Chocolate continues to be a favorite snacking option for consumers and we think consumers will love to satisfy those cravings with Sprinkles Chocolate Bars and Minis," says Ashley Rogers, President & CEO of Sprinkles CPG.

The four individually wrapped chocolate bars retail at $3.98 and the mini assorted package at $5.98

Sprinkles will celebrate the chocolate launch with a private launch event at their Beverly Hills flagship location on May 9.

ABOUT SPRINKLES

Sprinkles offers premium cupcakes, cakes and cookies that are baked fresh in small batches throughout the day and handcrafted with only the finest ingredients. Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005, drawing long lines of loyal cupcake fans and celebrity endorsements. Passionate innovators, in 2012, Sprinkles debuted the world's first Cupcake ATM and has grown to over 70 bakeries and ATMs coast to coast. For additional information and a list of future locations, please visit www.sprinkles.com.

SOURCE Sprinkles