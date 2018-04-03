Sprint Chicago Challenges Local Corporations to Help Nonprofits Find Career Paths for Opportunity Youth

"Sprint is proud to support Youth Guidance in this positive endeavor to create career paths for Opportunity Youth (OY)," said Jim Mills, Sprint President of the Midwest. "In our time together, 72% of OY have already entered the workforce and/or enrolled in higher education within three months of completing the program. As we continue to find talented, ambitious people and in many cases, bring them onto our team, we challenge other corporations to do the same."

Project Prepare Blue, or Blue, with Sprint's support, now provides integrated training, career counseling, case management, job placement, and retention support. Each youth is paired with a Career Specialist to create and implement an individual service strategy that guides them in overcoming obstacles to securing and retaining jobs. Often, qualified candidates, who have completed the program are then recruited by companies like Sprint.

With hundreds of stores in Chicago, Sprint is consistently looking for talented individuals to fill retail positions.1 District and store managers dedicate a substantial amount of time to recruit and this program provides a funnel of qualified candidates. Retail sales consultant positions are great opportunities for youth when entering the workforce because they not only learn fundamental skills but each store operates like a small business with employees that fill diverse roles which includes greeters, sales, customer care, technicians, and management.

"We are so proud to work in collaboration with Sprint on helping youth successfully transition to the world of work," says Michelle Adler-Morrison, Youth Guidance CEO. "I could not have asked for a better corporate partner. Sprint embraces its responsibility to give back to the community while also getting qualified, prepared and enthusiastic employees. We hope this positive partnership will motivate other corporations to join us."

Sprint is committed to advancing employees from within the company. Among District Manager positions in Illinois and Wisconsin, almost all of the positions were filled by employees that began their career in a Sprint store. By exposing youth to opportunities for employment and advancement at Sprint, and developing industry skills, the results have shown higher rates of hiring, retention, and progression for these youth.

To date, Youth Guidance (YG) and Sprint have helped 25 Opportunity Youth through Blue in which 72% of those students have entered the workforce or enrolled in higher education:

- 52% were placed in employment, including Sprint

- 12% were placed in paid internships

- 12% joined AmeriCorps

- 20% enrolled in college and persisted through their first semester 2

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of December 31, 2017 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Youth Guidance:

Youth Guidance creates and implements school-based programs that enable youth in underserved communities to overcome obstacles, focus on their education and, ultimately, succeed in school and in life. Youth Guidance's programs include the well respected and evidence-based "Becoming A Man" and "Working on Womanhood" programs or BAM and WOW. For more information on YG and all its programs, visit www.youth-guidance.org

1 Store count includes Sprint corporate-owned stores, Sprint dealer stores and Boost Mobile prepaid stores.

2 Some youth have received multiple placements in programs so percentages shown above will not add up to 72%.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-chicago-challenges-local-corporations-to-help-nonprofits-find-career-paths-for-opportunity-youth-300622856.html

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

