Sprint Enhances South Africa Network Capabilities Through Johannesburg, South Africa PoP with CMC Networks

With this new PoP Sprint will provide an enhanced experience to customers in South Africa and surrounding countries. "This new service node in South Africa continues to demonstrate Sprint's commitment in providing cost effective, scalable and highly available connectivity services to customers who have multinational or in-country requirements," said Mark Harris, Sprint managing director for International Wireline. "We are delighted to partner with CMC Networks to continue providing the best possible service to our customers."

"The fast-growing data demand in Africa and the Middle East has created some tremendous new opportunities," added Martin Springer, CEO at CMC Networks. "The CMC team is enthusiastic about continuing to grow our relationship with Sprint, and helping them address their clients' and partners' global expansion and diversity requirements."

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of March 31, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

CMC Networks is a global telecommunications carrier, serving the data communications needs of wholesale carriers across the globe. CMC owns in excess of 120 global pops which are integrated into other wholesale carrier partner networks in order to deliver a global wholesale footprint to the carrier community.

CMC has global network coverage, including the largest Pan-African network spanning 50 countries and an extensive Middle Eastern (MEA) footprint. CMC also cover, and are expanding into, various other regions via their wholesale partner program. The CMC Carrier Interconnect Model enables seamless delivery from global customer aggregation points such as the USA, Europe and Asia into hard to reach territories such as Africa and the Middle East, providing its clients with the full portfolio of carrier grade network solutions including: Ethernet, MPLS, DIA and private line services. For more information, visit www.cmcnetworks.net

