Spurred by Growth, PCP Imaging's Newest Addition Brings Years of Technical Expertise for Their Clients

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Consulting Partners LLC (PCPImaging.com), industry leaders in healthcare IT and medical imaging consulting, announced the recent addition of Laurie Lafleur, MBA, as a senior imaging consultant.

"We are excited to have Laurie Lafleur join our growing team as we continue to meet the challenges in enterprise imaging and the rapidly changing landscape of healthcare," said Managing Partner Jef Williams. "Emerging technologies like enterprise platforms and the introduction of AI require someone with her deep technical experience to assist our clients in solving their enterprise imaging problems and achieving their goals."

Lafleur, an MBA graduate of the Australian Institute of Business, also holds an advanced diploma in software engineering. She brings nearly 20 years of technical and marketing experience in health IT, starting in product development (design and coding), moving into product management and most recently as a director of product marketing.

As a senior imaging consultant, Laurie will provide valuable guidance for healthcare organizations undertaking enterprise imaging initiatives regarding technology, workflow and interoperability best practices for efficient, accurate and secure integrations between imaging and data systems. As well, she brings a wealth of subject-matter expertise to assist industry vendors in launching new health IT programs and innovations to market, including software development, quality, regulatory and marketing.

"I am very excited to join the Paragon family," said Lafleur. "It has always been my ambition to make a positive contribution to healthcare; a vision that is shared among the Paragon team. Together we bring a diverse set of skills and experience that uniquely enables us to help care providers and vendors tackle their challenges and change healthcare for the better."

About PCP Imaging:

Paragon Consulting Partners LLC brings decades of healthcare IT and medical imaging expertise. Serving leading healthcare organizations and luminary vendors, they are proven clinical, technical, operational and business leaders. Their approach to strategy development and project delivery blends subject-matter expertise, quality and even some fun in collaborating with their clients to assist them in achieving their imaging goals.

Media Contact:

Jef Williams

Phone: 916-382-8934

Email: jef@pcpimaging.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spurred-by-growth-pcp-imagings-newest-addition-brings-years-of-technical-expertise-for-their-clients-300634357.html

SOURCE Paragon Consulting Partners LLC

Related Links

https://pcpimaging.com

