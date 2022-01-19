Squarespace to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced Squarespace's management will participate at the following upcoming investor conference.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 , Anthony Casalena , Founder & CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT .

A webcast and archived replay of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com .

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in approximately 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace's team of more than 1,500 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

