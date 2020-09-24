Squatz Launches the World's First All-in-One Virtual Fitness Platform That Connects Friends and Expert Trainers for Personalized Fitness Sessions From the Comfort and Safety of Their Own Home

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Squatz, the world's first all-in-one fitness platform that allows fitness consumers and experts to connect, discover, and co-create in-person and virtual training sessions today announced its official launch. Available to users on iOS, Android, and desktop, Squatz connects trainers and clients for both in-person and virtual fitness sessions in the most technologically integrated ecosystem built for the fitness industry. With Squatz, users can invite their friends, find new ones, and connect with a community of expert trainers to plan, interact, and train together with live fitness sessions.

Why Now?

This comes at a time when millions of people in the U.S. have no direct access to health and wellness service providers and facilities due to COVID-19. This lack of access has paved the way for one of the largest M&A deals of the year, the Teledoc and Livongo merger (increasing their combined value from $8.5 billion in early 2020 to almost $37 billion). Consumer demand for fitness-related services is also at an all-time high, with a 47% increase in fitness app downloads in Q2 2020 (over the previous year). Coupled with the fact that over 400,000 fitness trainers in the U.S. alone have also been affected by COVID-19, the time is right to provide a solution that focuses on connecting trainers to consumers.

"The shift towards on-demand and virtual fitness is a trend that is here to stay. Squatz is the world's first all-in-one fitness solution that taps into the power of the sharing economy to make fitness truly accessible for everyone," says Scot Carlson, Squatz co-founder and CEO.

How It Works

Squatz provides free access to a worldwide marketplace of fitness coaches and clients. With everything built in, trainers can easily leverage their free time and market their expertise to an unlimited customer base seeking flexible and safe virtual/ alternative fitness solutions.

Unlike other fitness apps, Squatz is an all-in-one fitness app with a built-in suite of tools to make fitness accessible to everyone, while giving power back to the individual trainer. Squatz presents each customer with a curated list of trainers - automatically "smart-matched" to the customer's needs.

Customers can also discover new workout partners, co-create their own workouts, and easily share, rate, and recommend their favorite trainers. Additionally, Squatz's built-in safety measures and reinforcements have been created for fitness in an era of COVID-19.

2020 has become the most definitive year for the fitness industry; the need for a comprehensive and open-source platform has never been greater. Squatz plans to lead the charge in creating the future of fitness.

