Sri Lanka Stationery Market 2014-2024F - Revenues are Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3%

The "Sri Lanka Stationery Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Type, by Applications and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sri Lanka Stationery Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2018-2024

The report comprehensively covers the Sri Lanka Stationery Market by types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The Stationery Market in Sri Lanka is at a growing stage. Several upcoming government schemes related to education along with growing population are expected to drive the demand for stationery items in Sri Lanka over the coming years. Sri Lanka possesses a literacy rate of 93% and the government has further devised an objective to achieve 100% literacy rate in the country by 2020, which would pave the way for the healthy growth of the stationery market in Sri Lanka during the forecast period.

This is attributed to increasing rate of primary and secondary education enrolment numbers in Sri Lanka. A huge proportion of the stationery market sprouts from the education sector of the country. Moreover, upcoming commercial projects such as Colombo New Port City would further help the stationery market to grow over the next six years.

In paper stationery, exercise notebooks hold the largest market revenue and volume shares by type while in the non-paper stationery segment, pen and pencil segments account for the highest revenue and volume shares in the overall Sri Lanka stationery market. Under the Education Reform Program, Sri Lankan government would further increase the public spending for the education sector as a share of GDP from 1.7% to 6% by 2023, which would further drive the stationery market to upsurge over the coming years.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical & Forecast data of the Global Stationery Market Revenues for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of Sri Lanka Stationery Market Revenues for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Paper Stationery Market Revenues for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Copier Paper Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Copier Paper Market Revenues & Volume, By Types for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Exercise Notebook Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Exercise Notebook Market Revenues & Volume, By Types for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Notebook Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Notebook Market Revenues & Volume, By Types for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Notepad Market Revenues & Volume, By Types for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Other Notebooks Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Premium Paper Stationery Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Premium Paper Stationery Market Revenues & Volume, By Types for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Spiral/Wiro Notebook Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Executive Notebook Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Diary Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Non Paper Stationery Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sri Lanka Non Paper Stationery Market Revenues, By Types for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Pen Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Pen Market Revenues & Volume, By Types for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Pencil Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Pencil Market Revenues & Volume, By Types for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Eraser Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Art Stationery Market Revenues for the period 2014-2024F

Historical & Forecast data of the Scale Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Pencil Box Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sharpener Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Files and Folders Market Revenues for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Adhesives Market Revenues for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Technical Instruments Market Revenues for the period 2014-2024F.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Developments.

Player Market Share and Competitive Landscape.

Company Profiles.

Strategic Recommendations.

Markets Covered





By Types:

Paper Stationery:

Copier



Exercise Notebook



Premium Paper Stationery



Other Paper Stationery

Non-Paper Stationery:

Pen



Pencil



Eraser



Scale



Sharpener



Art Stationery



Pencil Box



Other Non-Paper Stationery:

Files and Folders



Adhesive Stationery



Technical Instruments

By Applications:

Education

Office

Others

By Provinces:

Northern Province

Western Province

Eastern Province

Southern Province

Other Provinces

Companies Mentioned





Atlas Axillia Co.

Avalon Enterprises (Pvt.) Ltd

Double A Pulp and Paper Company Limited

Faber-Castell AG

Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd.

JK Paper Ltd.

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.

& Plastics Ltd. Nalaka Stationery

PrintXcel Private Limited

Srinko Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd,

