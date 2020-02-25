SSD Industry Insights, Q1 2020-2023 - Shipment and Capacity Mix Data for Enterprise & Client Computing Segmented by Client OEM, Channel, Enterprise SATA, PCIe and SAS SSDs

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SSD Insights Q1/20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SSD market continued to experience solid growth in Q4/20 with both client OEM and enterprise SSDs leading the way.

SSD Insights is a quarterly SSD market forecast published four times a year which includes shipment and capacity mix data for enterprise and client computing segmented by client OEM, channel, enterprise SATA, PCIe and SAS SSDs out to 2023. A further split of enterprise SSD into cloud and enterprise segments is provided.



Companies mentioned in this report include:

Intel

Kingston

Liteon

Micron

Samsung

Seagate

SK Hynix

Toshiba

Western Digital

Key Topics Covered



1. Definitions



2. Revisions



3. Summary Charts



4. Summary



5. eMMC



6. Petabytes by Technology



7. Client SSD Charts



8. Client SSD Interface Trend



9. Client OEM SSD Capacity Mix



10. Gaming Units & GB



11. Tablets



12. LCPC Units & GB



13. Notebook Units & GB

Notebook SSD Unit Breakdown

PC SSD Pricing

Notebook Revenue Breakdown

Notebook GB Breakdown

14. Channel Units & GB

Channel SSD Unit Breakdown

Channel SSD Pricing

Channel SSD Revenue Breakdown

Channel SSD GB Breakdown

15. Desktop Units & GB

Desktop SSD Unit Breakdown

Desktop SSD Revenue Breakdown

Desktop SSD GB Breakdown

16. Enterprise SSD Charts

Captive Datacenter SSD

Enterprise GB (Raw Capacity)

Enterprise Total

Enterprise by Form Factor

Server-attached (PCIe)

Server-attached (IO SATA, SAS)

Storage-attached (FC, SAS, PCIe, SATA)

17. Enterprise SATA Capacity Mix

Enterprise PCIe Capacity Mix

SAS SSD Capacity Mix

18. SSD Cloud-Enterprise

SATA Cloud-Enterprise

SAS Cloud-Enterprise

PCIe Cloud-Enterprise

19. Client SSD Mkt Share

Enterprise SSD Market Share

