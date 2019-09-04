SSG Joker Back on the Scene With A Fresh New EP, Featuring Four Songs

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SSG Joker an Atlanta based rapper, recently released an exciting new EP, with four songs that combine the energy of trap with the grit of classic rap music.

The songs on this release have a crisp production tone, which enhances the listening experience, as well as highlighting the natural perks of SSG Joker's charismatic vocals. The low end is punchy and direct, while the top end is silky and smooth, allowing the sound to shine, even when listening to it on tiny laptop speakers! Whether you enjoy this production on your best headphones or on a smaller system, you will have the chance to enjoy a world-class sound, that fuels the appeal of this release.

With stunning melodic layers and edgy vocal hooks, SSG Joker will capture your imagination and fill your head with tuneful music that will certainly make its way through your favorite heavy rotation playlist. At only 19, this artist already showcases so much passion and maturity, and his music deserves your support!

Find out more about SSG Joker, and listen to his music on

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jokerda_god/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-398980540

Media Contact:

William Winn

650-542-1920

221106@email4pr.com

SOURCE SSG Joker