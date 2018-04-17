St. Baldrick's Foundation Honors its Loyal Supporters during National Volunteer Week

For nearly 45 years, National Volunteer Week has encouraged individuals to give back to others and engage in their communities for the greater good. So far this year, more than 47,000 volunteers have given their time, talents, and, in many cases, their hair to help St. Baldrick's in its mission to conquer childhood cancers. From April 15-21, St. Baldrick's will share stories of its selfless supporters on the Foundation's blog and social media channels to acknowledge the army of amazing volunteers who play a crucial role in raising funds to support lifesaving research.

Follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and share your St. Baldrick's volunteer photos using the hashtag #StBaldricks and #NationalVolunteerWeek.

Join St. Baldrick's in taking a stand against childhood cancers by organizing a head-shaving event, shaving your head to raise funds for childhood cancer research or volunteering your time at a local fundraising event. To learn more, visit the St. Baldrick's Get Involved page.

For local volunteer stories, contact traci@stbaldricks.org.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation believes that kids are special and deserve to be treated that way. St. Baldrick's is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer by funding some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best cancer treatments for kids.

