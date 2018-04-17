St. Baldrick's Foundation Honors its Loyal Supporters during National Volunteer Week

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- National Volunteer Week is here and the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a volunteered-powered charity dedicated to funding childhood cancer research, is proud to use this observance to show appreciation to its thousands of volunteers from across the U.S. and around the world, who have contributed to the success of more than 1,000 fundraising events in 2018, resulting in more than $25.6 million raised for childhood cancer research. Through their constant support and giving of both time and donations, St. Baldrick's volunteers make a lasting impact on the more than 300,000 children worldwide diagnosed with childhood cancer each year.
For nearly 45 years, National Volunteer Week has encouraged individuals to give back to others and engage in their communities for the greater good. So far this year, more than 47,000 volunteers have given their time, talents, and, in many cases, their hair to help St. Baldrick's in its mission to conquer childhood cancers. From April 15-21, St. Baldrick's will share stories of its selfless supporters on the Foundation's blog and social media channels to acknowledge the army of amazing volunteers who play a crucial role in raising funds to support lifesaving research.
About St. Baldrick's Foundation
As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation believes that kids are special and deserve to be treated that way. St. Baldrick's is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer by funding some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best cancer treatments for kids.
