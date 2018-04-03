TRUE BLUE, Grenada and NEWARK, N.J., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, St. George's University and Essex County College celebrated the launch of a new medical education partnership. ECC will become the Caribbean medical school's 22nd U.S. academic partner.

St. George's University Announces New Partnership with Essex County College

"We are excited to open up this innovative path to medical school for Essex County College's most motivated and passionate students," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, President of St. George's University. "We look forward to helping talented ECC students pursue their dream of becoming a doctor sooner than they may have thought possible."

The new partnership allows students to apply to a dual admission degree program, wherein they earn their undergraduate degree in Biology/Pre-Medicine at ECC and then proceed to SGU's five-year medical program. Students complete their first three years of medical school in Grenada and then spend two years in clinical rotations at hospitals across the United States and United Kingdom.

Students interested in the dual admission program must submit a separate application when applying to ECC. Prior to being selected, students must complete an undergraduate interview with a committee composed of representatives from both Essex County College and St. George's University.

To continue on to medical school, students must maintain a minimum 3.4 GPA at ECC and score within five points of the average MCAT score for SGU's previous entering class. They must also obtain a faculty letter of recommendation.

Students currently studying Biology at Essex County College may submit applications for the program and will be reviewed individually upon recommendation by ECC.

"Students entering college with a clear desire to pursue careers in medicine should be rewarded for their enthusiasm and dedication," Olds said. "Through this new partnership, we can help students chart their course toward a medical degree before they take their first course at Essex County College."

