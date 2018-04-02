St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer

Alexa Donations makes charitable contributions simple and convenient by enabling a person to just say, "Alexa, make a donation to St. Jude," to send a donation from their Amazon account. Funds raised are critical given that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"We are incredibly grateful to Amazon and its generous customers who will harness the power of voice technology in support of the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Every dollar donated through Alexa Donations will help fuel the groundbreaking research and pioneering treatment at St. Jude that are increasing survival rates and making a difference in the lives of countless children and their families."

The service is available beginning today on Alexa devices. No set-up is required and all donations are fulfilled through Amazon Pay using the customers' preferred payment method associated with their Amazon account. Alexa Donations is one of several ways Amazon has provided its customers with a way to support the mission of St. Jude. To date, the AmazonSmile program has donated more than $4.6 million to St. Jude.

"We're thrilled to launch Alexa Donations to millions of Alexa customers this year," said Patrick Gauthier, Vice President, Amazon Pay. "For the first time ever, Alexa customers can donate to charities like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital hands-free using just their voice. We can't wait for customers to try this out while donating to great causes like this."

Coming soon, Amazon shoppers will also be able to donate to St. Jude simply using Amazon Pay on the St. Jude website.

To learn more about St. Jude, visit stjude.org.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

