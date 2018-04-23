St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Announces Fundraising Milestone for Tri Delta

Tri Delta made the largest single commitment by a St. Jude partner in 2014 when it pledged to raise $60 million for St. Jude in 10 years, and received prominent naming recognition of Tri Delta Place, the hospital's on-campus short-term housing facility that provides a home to St. Jude patients and families while they receive treatment.

Since adopting St. Jude as its national philanthropic partner in 1999 as a part of their commitment to childhood cancer, members of Tri Delta have raised more than $57 million for the hospital that is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

"We are fortunate to have such an impactful partnership with the women of Tri Delta and we are so appreciative of their continued dedication and compassion for the patients and families of St. Jude," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This milestone represents much more than monetary contributions, because Tri Delta helps St. Jude provide a home-away-from-home for families whose lives have been disrupted by cancer or another catastrophic disease."

This commitment made by Tri Delta makes a difference in the lives of St. Jude patients like Emily. Diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2016, Emily was treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where she and her family stayed at Tri Delta Place. When Emily began attending college, she became a member of Tri Delta, a group that already felt like home to her.

Over the course of nearly 20 years, Tri Delta has left its mark on St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The premier women's organization has had several large commitments in which they received naming recognition of a patient care floor in the hospital's Chili's Care Center, the specialty C Clinic in the hospital, and the hospital's Teen Room. Tri Delta collegiate and alumnae members host letter-writing campaigns, campus and community events, and participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer and the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.

In 2014, Tri Delta Fraternity was named St. Jude Partner of the Year. By 2024, the group hopes to raise $60 million for St. Jude, bringing their overall total raised for the hospital to more than $87 million.

To learn more about Tri Delta's commitment to St. Jude, visit stjude.org/tridelta.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude), following St. Jude on Twitter (@stjude) and subscribing to its YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MyStJude).

