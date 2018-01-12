Staffan Bohman Proposed New Chairman of AB Electrolux

Staffan Bohman is Chairman of Höganäs AB, Ipco AB and Upplands Motor Holdings AB, and Board Member in Atlas Copco AB. He is also Chairman of The German-Swedish Chamber of Commerce. He has previously been President and CEO of Sapa and DeLaval as well as Board Member in inter alia Scania AB, Inter-IKEA Holding NV and Rezidor Hotel Group AB. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Business Administration from Stockholm School of Economics and has also studied at Stanford Graduate School of Business in the U.S. Staffan Bohman, born 1949, is a Swedish citizen.

The Nomination Committee believes that Staffan Bohman in the role as Chairman of Electrolux will provide extensive experience and competence that will benefit the company and the board work. Staffan Bohman has successfully led businesses both as CEO and chairman. He has deep industrial experience from global companies and is a competent leader with strong strategic skills and good judgement.

The Electrolux Nomination Committee comprises Johan Forssell (Chairman), Investor AB, Kaj Thorén, Alecta, Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur funds, and Carine Smith Ihenacho, Norges Bank Investment Management. The committee also includes Ronnie Leten and Fredrik Persson, Chairman and Member, respectively, of the Electrolux Board.

