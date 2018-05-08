Stage4CancerSurvey.com in Search of Feedback for Patient Support Programs

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have metastatic breast cancer or advanced ovarian cancer, Stage4CancerSurvey would like to hear your thoughts on patient support programs. The feedback received will help shape the future of support programs for patients with late-stage cancer. Those who are interested can start the process by taking the 5-minute survey at Stage4CancerSurvey.com.

Stage4CancerSurvey.com is looking to interview people with metastatic breast and advanced ovarian cancer and their caregivers to learn more about your opinions and experiences with patient support programs. Interviewees will receive $25 for their time. To start, please visit Stage4CancerSurvey.com to complete a quick contact survey.

After submitting their survey responses, participants may be contacted to schedule a 30- to 60-minute interview. During the interview, participants will be given the chance to talk about their experiences with patient support programs and what changes they would like to see in order to make them more beneficial. This is a great opportunity for those looking to make a change in how patients with cancer are supported.

Participants will be compensated for their feedback and their time. Anyone who is selected for an interview and completes the interview will receive a $25 gift card.

Questions about the survey can be emailed to:

updates@stage4cancersurvey.com.

Contact:

Casey Collins

Stage4CancerSurvey

Stage4CancerSurvey.com

194663@email4pr.com

267-603-1315

