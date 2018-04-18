Standard Party Rentals Opens New Showroom and Warehouse in San Jose

"Our growth will enable us to cater to event rentals and tenting needs all over Northern California," said Matt Guelfi, President and Owner of Standard Party Rentals. "We're thrilled that we'll now be able to provide our wide range of products, services, and expertise to clientele in the South Bay and Monterey Peninsula, in addition to the Central Valley, San Francisco/Bay Area, and Wine Country."

The new facility is fully equipped with inspirational showrooms and has over 30,000 square feet of warehouse space, 12 loading docks, and a brand-new modern fleet of trucks. Similar to Standard Party Rentals' other locations, the San Jose location will be a high-volume center with the ability to turn around and process tabletop products by the thousands daily. It has over 100,000 square feet of tenting in stock for an assortment of event types and scales. In addition, collectively the management team brings over 50 years of industry experience.

The new San Jose showroom and warehouse is well-situated and easily accessible via commuter routes I-880 and Highway 237. It is located at 901 Cadillac Court, Milpitas, CA 95035 and can be contacted at infosanjose@standardpartyrentals.com or 408.457.8916.

About Standard Party Rentals

Headquartered in Richmond, California, Standard Party Rentals has been family-owned and operated since 1984. With multiple locations within Northern California including San Francisco, the Central Valley, Sacramento, and the South Bay; Standard Party Rentals carries a wide variety of products, including: dinnerware, flatware, glassware, tables & chairs, furniture, tenting, & flooring. For more information: http://www.standardpartyrentals.com/ Follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

