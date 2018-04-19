Staples to Rollout IdentoGO Enrollment Centers

IDEMIA's IdentoGO centers offer enrollment for TSA Pre✓®, a program that allows travelers to enjoy a fast and efficient screening experience at U.S. airports. Once approved for TSA Pre✓®, travelers do not need to remove their shoes, liquids, laptops, belts and jackets as they go through security. There are more than 450 TSA Pre✓® lanes at over 200 U.S. airports. The cost of enrollment in the program is $85 and is good for five years, that breaks down to just $17 per year. IdentoGO Centers will also offer Staples' customers passport photos and certified birth certificates.

As one of the first national partners for IdentoGO, the agreement allows Staples to expand on its ability to serve professional and personal needs, adding value to existing Staples customers and the community at large.

"Staples constantly looks for new ways to help businesses succeed, including making it easy for them to travel," said Peter Scala, Chief Merchandising Officer, Staples, Inc. "This unique relationship with IdentoGO will let us offer our customers additional products and services that are impactful to their lives."

"The convenience and inherent security that the TSA Pre✓® program offers has never been more important than it is today," said Charles Carroll, Senior Vice President, IDEMIA Identity & Security, N.A. "Including IdentoGO centers in Staples stores dramatically expands our reach to bring TSA Pre✓® to more of the traveling public. We are delighted Staples is one of the first national retailers to include IdentoGO's TSA Pre✓® Application Program in their stores. Staples' focus on quality products and services and commitment to customer service is why we were attracted to this collaboration."

Staples stores in the Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Seattle metro areas will be among the first to provide the service.

About Staples, Inc.

Staples helps the world work better with work solutions that deliver industry-leading products, services and expertise across office supplies, facilities, breakroom, furniture, technology, promotional products, and print and marketing services. The company supports businesses of all sizes from sole-preneurs to the Fortune 100 and everything in between. We meet customers where they are with every-day low prices across multiple channels, including direct sales, e-commerce, mobile, AI-powered "conversational commerce" and retail. Headquartered near Boston, Mass., Staples operates in North America. More information about Staples is available at www.staples.com .

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIATM, the global leader in Augmented IdentityTM for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

About IdentoGO by IDEMIA

IdentoGO by IDEMIA provides a wide range of identity-related services with the primary service being the secure capture and transmission of electronic fingerprints for employment, certification, licensing and other verification purposes – in professional and convenient locations. IdentoGO is the exclusive provider of TSA Pre✓®, a program that allows pre-vetted travelers to move through security more quickly and easily when departing airports in the U.S. Visit IdentoGO.com for more information.

