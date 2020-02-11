NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a new gunslinger in town with Balls, Brains and Guts, Ziad Abdelnour is the Wall Street Wolverine. Ziad's new book Start-Up Saboteurs: How Incompetence, Ego, and Small Thinking Prevent True Wealth Creation is a How I Did It and How You Can Do It Too! book which should be the everyday bible for wanabe rich business tycoons in the making!

Stanford Silverman, Founder and CEO, Minerva Capital Management opines, "Ziad's take no prisoner's book is to wealth creation what Richard Gatling's gun was to modern warfare. Start-Up Saboteurs dispenses true-to-life advice on establishing a winning mindset, building a strong team, pitching investors, raising capital, facing down competition, and modifying your business to embrace disruption."

Ziad is a pungent critic of Venture Capitalists and the hubris of Silicon Valley. He is a Financier, Influencer, Activist, Philanthropist and two-time author; a renaissance man who speaks 3-languages, cut from the cloth of James Bond with the oratory skills of Thomas Paine; packing the punch of Anthony Joshua and with the rapier tongue of H.L Mencken all rolled together in one debonair 6 foot package.

Ziad preaches the Gospel of Financial Freedom to everyone…"Having a boatload of money is about having freedom to do whatever you want whenever you want," "People always suddenly miss you more once they see how much happier you are without them," and our favorite… "I tried to be normal once... worst two minutes of my life."

Mark Skousen, Investment expert and Editor-in-Chief-Forecasts & Strategies Newsletter comments, "Ziad Abdelnour reminds me of a heavyweight fighter who comes after you relentlessly. He gets your attention right away. He makes you think and act differently. He doesn't pull any punches. …Ziad knows it's not easy for a start-up to succeed, so he pushes you hard to reach your full entrepreneurial potential. He is the quintessential warrior and a one-of-a-kind leader born to win and create true wealth. If you follow the advice in Ziad's new book, you too will be a winner."

