Statement From AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins on the Passing of Barbara Bush

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, AARP Chief Executive Officer Jo Ann Jenkins released the following statement on the passing of Barbara Bush:

"Barbara Bush probably wouldn't have liked to have been described as an activist, but she was, and in the very best way: someone who takes action on issues that matter to them and, in doing so, helps others.

"Whether around her work on literacy, cancer research, or children's healthcare, Mrs. Bush will be remembered fondly as an independent thinker who balanced straight talk with compassion and strength with humility. We both loved books, and I was delighted when our paths crossed as part of the Library of Congress Year of The Reader initiative, which promoted reading across all age groups.

"And from an AARP Disrupt Aging perspective, Mrs. Bush excelled there, too. Late into her life she swam a mile every day.

Rest in peace Mrs. Bush, you will be missed."

