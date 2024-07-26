MONTEREY PARK, Calif., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Annie Chao, mother of Alison Chao, provided by the Law Offices of Gregory E. Almas:

We had intended to keep this a private matter for Alison's protection but because of the continued spread of misinformation, we are now making a statement to set forth the facts in this case. To be clear, this information is all in the public record, so we are not divulging anything that is not already publicly available.

The misinformation being spread like wildfire via social media and even on flyers being posted at Alison's school has led to threats of physical violence against me and multiple people. This has got to stop.

As to the facts: On March 10, 2023, I separated from Jeffery Chao. For approximately the next month, Jeffery and Alison tried to have me return home.

Jeff aggressively tried to reconcile with me for the next month. I could not reconcile due to the reasons made clear in my declaration filed with the court. I requested to share custody with Jeff. After I filed for divorce, this is when the false accusations began.

I had been advocating for Alison to ensure she received what a child her age should have; at a minimum a yearly physical checkup, 6-month checkups with the dentist, and going back to school in person to be around kids her own age to be able to socialize normally. These were contentious issues for Jeffery. To this day, she does not attend school in person.

The false accusations of abuse that materialized later caused me and my father to be arrested. We were arrested based on Jeff and Alison's verbal accusations. Charges were never filed.

In juvenile dependency court, a 15 day trial was held where numerous witnesses testified. After the trial, the court determined that none of the accusations were credible. The court denied Jeff's request for a domestic violence restraining order.

The court also dismissed the juvenile dependency petition and returned the custody and visitation issues to the family court.

I believe that Jeff coached Alison to make false accusations against me and he continues to thwart and undermine my relationship with Alison. Before our separation, I had a close loving relationship with Alison.

During our marriage, Jeff was extremely controlling and attempted to isolate both Alison and me. Jeff controlled me by making threats that he would hurt himself or my family if I ever left him.

My father and I never abused Alison and I never abused Jeff. My father is a wonderful man and I'm proud he is my father.

I love Alison and have only ever wanted the best for her. Since the juvenile dependency court determined that the accusations were not credible, I have sought to restore my relationship with Alison.

I want the public to know that we lived with Jeff's mother for over 10 years before separating. After we separated, even Jeff's mother testified under oath that I had a "normal" relationship with Alison and she never observed any abuse by me towards either Jeff or Alison.

I am aware that Jeff is currently fundraising through a GoFundMe page. On May 1, 2024, the family court determined that it is Jeff who is the financially superior party between us and ordered him to make a contribution towards my attorney fees and costs.

There remain many open questions about Alison's disappearance. We still do not know where she was during the period of time she was missing, or whether someone was concealing her. I do not have and have never had any information about her whereabouts during her disappearance.

It is very important that the community continue to provide any tips or information to the Monterey Park police department. I have continued to fully cooperate with the police, and I ask that they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Alison's disappearance.

I want the public to know that my family and I are good, decent people, and worthy of your trust. The misleading statements about us that have appeared on social media this week have been incredibly hurtful, unwarranted, and fueled by a small number of "influencers" who do not have the full knowledge of my relationship with Alison or Jeff or of our home life prior to my filing for divorce.

They have made defamatory statements and attempted to portray me and my family in a false light. Despite requests to stop posting comments about my family and me, they have continued to spread misleading information.

Again, thank you to those who helped search for Alison and who have continued to support me and my family during this very difficult time.

Sincerely,

Annie Chao

SOURCE Law Offices of Gregory E. Almas