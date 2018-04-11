Statement From Walden Macht & Haran LLP Regarding Representation of Conor McGregor

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a previously unknown conflict, Conor McGregor will seek new counsel to assist him going forward.  We wish him the best of luck in this matter and we were privileged to represent him even briefly.  Please direct all press inquiries about this matter to Evergreen Partners at 888-825-0892.

