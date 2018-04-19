Status of the Battery Patents Patenting Activity 2017-2018: 2018 Battery Patent Watch Service - Get Updated Data On Battery Patent Activity

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Battery IP Activity Is Booming Along With The Market
Worldwide demand for energy storage devices is booming since 2000's, leading to a very dynamic battery market. The number of battery applications is diversifying and growing (portable consumer devices, electronic devices, electric vehicles, smart grids, etc.), and each of them requires specific performances (capacity, energy density, power density, selfdischarge, stability, operating temperatures), morphologies/weight, safety, and cost constraints.
Thus, battery has attracted significant research attention at all supply chain level (electrode, electrolyte, separator, cell, pack and system) over the last 10 years, resulting in intensive patenting activity, with a substantial increase during the past years. More than 300,000 patent families related to batteries have been published worldwide since the early 1990s.
In 2017, more than 30,400 new patent families were published, 30,900+ patents were granted, and 6,400+ patents expired. In such fast-growing and dynamic battery market, it is essential to track patents in order to anticipate changes, quickly detect business opportunities, and identify emerging research areas and cutting-edge technology developments. In this report, we reveal the main 2017 trends for battery-related intellectual property (IP).
We show an overview of the recent patenting activity (new patent applications, granted patents, expired patents), the main patent applicants, the major patent litigations, and the hot technological topics of the year, for each supply chain segment (electrolyte, separator, electrode, cell, pack/system) and each battery technology (Li-ion, Ni-MH, redox flow, Li-Air, LiS, Na-ion and Mg-ion batteries). The report includes a special focus on the most interesting patents of the year.
This report details the two ways envisioned by R&D players to meet market performances expectations: improve existing battery technologies and develop new battery technologies. Nowadays, lead-acid batteries and Li-ion Batteries are leading battery market. Li-ion battery is a mature technology but its performances can still be improved and its costs reduced, leading to a thriving IP activity.
Other technologies are commercialized for automotive and consumer applications (Ni-MH battery), stationary applications (Redox flow, aqueous Na-ion and Na-S batteries) and medical devices (Zn-air batteries). Within last years, new battery technologies have been developed (organic Na-ion, Li-S, Li-Air, Mg-ion and Al-ion batteries) and could be commercialized within next 20 years. Patenting activity on all these technologies is detailed in the report.
Useful Patent Database (>40,900 Patent Families)
The report also includes an Excel database containing >40,900 patent families of the main patent assignees and related to the key battery technologies. This useful patent database allows multi-criteria searches, including patent numbers, priority/publication dates, patent assignees, titles, abstracts, claims, legal status of patents, hyperlinks to original documents, and technical segmentation (electrode, electrolyte, separator, battery cell, battery pack/system, Li-ion, Ni-MH, Redox flow, Lead, Li-Air, Li-S, Na-ion, Mg-ion, solid-state).
2018 Battery Patent Watch Service: Get Updated Data On Battery Patent Activity
With the booming number of companies involved in battery IP and the proliferation of battery technologies, take advantage of quarterly updated Excel file including the patents newly published, granted or expired during the past 3 months, plus the latest patent transfers and noteworthy news on patent litigation.
The patents will be categorized by supply chain segments (electrode, electrolyte, separator, battery cell, battery pack/system) and battery technologies (Li-ion, Ni-MH, Redox flow, Lead, Li Air, Li-S, Na-ion, Mg-ion, solid-state, thin film/flexible, lithium metal electrode, NMC cathode for Lithium battery, Silicon anode for Lithium battery). This useful patent database allows for multi-criteria searches (patent numbers, priority dates, patent assignees, titles, abstracts, claims, legal status of patents, hyperlinks to original documents), and also includes several charts highlighting the main IP trends of the past 3 months for each technical segment (patent applicants, etc.).
Keep a watch on your competitors' IP activities and their future intentions.
With the help of the patent watch service, you will be aware of your competitors' current patenting activities, their IP dynamics, patent transfers including acquisitions and licenses, patent litigation, technology development and R&D strategies. You will also be able to rapidly detect new entrants in your business area.
Keep track of the latest technology developments and follow technology trends.
By keeping note of any recent patent filings, you can track the newest innovations in the battery field. You will get details on claimed inventions and you can follow technology developments. New technical solutions could inspire and improve your R&D activity.
Prevent registration of IP rights that may be harmful to your business.
You will obtain information on patent applications filed even before exclusive rights have been granted and you can react in time to prevent registration of IP rights that may be harmful to your business.
React in time to infringements and mitigate legal risks.
Monitoring both newly-issued patents and patent litigation allows you to regularly assess your freedom-to-operate, ensuring your products or processes are not covered by granted patents and thus they can be manufactured, sold or used safely without infringing valid IP rights owned by others.
Take advantage of free technologies and decrease R&D project risks.
By tracking both expired patents and abandoned patents, you will be able to identify inventions entering the public domain that you can use safely for your development.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Highlights
- Introduction
- Battery Market
- Main Challenges
- Main Mergers & Acquisitions
- Scope Of The Report
- Benefits Of The Reports
- Key Features Of The Report
- Main Patent Assignees Mentioned In The Report
2. Methodology
3. A Worldwide Patenting Activity
4. Battery Supply Chain
- Supply Chain Overview
- IP Dynamics
- Main Patent Assignees
- Overview Of 2017 Patenting Activity
- Main Patent Applicants For New Patents Published In 2017
- Main Patent Assignees For Patents Granted In 2017
- Main Patent Assignees Of Patents Expired/Revoked In 2017
5. Battery Cells
- Technology Overview
- Overview Of 2017 Patenting Activity
- Main Patent Applicants For New Patents Published In 2017
- Main Patent Assignees For Patents Granted In 2017
- Main Patent Assignees Of Patents Expired/Revoked In 2017
- Curved Batteries
- Cable-Type Batteries
- Solid-State Batteries
6. Battery Pack/System
- Technology Overview
- Overview Of 2017 Patenting Activity
- Main Patent Applicants For New Patents Published In 2017
- Main Patent Assignees For Patents Granted In 2017
- Main Patent Assignees Of Patents Expired/Revoked In 2017
7. Battery Technologies
- Technology Overview
- Main Commercialized Technologies
- Main Emerging Technologies
- IP Dynamics
- Main Patent Assignees
- Overview Of 2017 Patenting Activity
8. Lithium-Ion Battery
- Technology Overview
- Main Market Players
- 2017 Patenting Activity By Supply Chain Segment
- Main Patent Applicants For New Patents Published In 2017
- Main Patent Assignees For Patents Granted In 2017
- Main Patent Assignees Of Patents Expired/Revoked In 2017
- Electrolytes
- Electrode Materials
- Noticeable New Patents Published In 2017
- Noticeable Granted Patents In 2017
- Noticeable Patents Expired In 2017
9. Ni-Mh Battery
10. Redox Flow Battery
11. Li-Air Battery
12. Li-S Battery
13. Sodium-Ion Battery
14. Magnesium-Ion Battery
15. For Each Battery Technologies
- Technology Overview
- Main Market Players
- 2017 Patenting Activity By Supply Chain Segment
- Main Patent Applicants For New Patents Published In 2017
- Main Patent Assignees For Patents Granted In 2017
- Main Patent Assignees Of Patents Expired/Revoked In 2017
- Noticeable New Patents Published In 2017
- Noticeable Granted Patents In 2017
- Noticeable Patents Expired In 2017
16. US Patent Litigation
- Overview Of US Patent Litigations Filed Or Closed In 2017
- University Of Chicago/Basf Litigation Campaign
- LG Chem/Toray Industries Litigation Campaign
17. You Want To Know More
