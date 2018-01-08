Stay Safe Out There: MobileHelp® Smart

Called MobileHelp Smart, the new solution delivers the company's customized user interface to make it easy for anyone wearing the device to get help in an emergency situation. It also allows the user to take advantage of existing Samsung Health fitness-monitoring features available on the Gear S3.

MobileHelp leveraged Samsung development technologies1 to create the integrated solution, which is protected on the device by Samsung Knox, Samsung's defense-grade mobile security platform.

As with other MobileHelp solutions, MobileHelp Smart utilizes GPS technology – here contained on the Gear S3 – to give users the peace of mind that they can summon help 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

When a user presses the "Help" button on the MobileHelp Smart interface, trained operators receive the call for assistance and know who the user is, where they are located and can contact them through the watch to determine the scope of the emergency and provide the right level of response.

The MobileHelp Smart solution also leverages key features of Samsung Health on the wearable, so that users can track heart rate, sleep, steps and other activities.

Though MobileHelp currently provides its solutions primarily to seniors, MobileHelp is aiming to reach a broader set of audiences – from patients with chronic illnesses who want to better monitor aspects of their health to extreme athletes who want to be able to access emergency help while training in strenuous or dangerous environments.

"This solution can really be used by anyone who wants to stay safe out there," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "An athlete going for a run or hike in unpopulated areas can wear the MobileHelp Smart for the added peace of mind that help is just a button press away. Workers in high-risk jobs can utilize its GPS-location capabilities for enhanced safety in the field."

According to Parks Associates' research, there are currently a little over three million users of personal emergency response products and services in the United States, mostly in older households.

"Cellular-equipped wearables in stylish form factors with health monitoring functionality have the potential of vastly increasing the appeal of PERS solutions not just for the senior population, but also for new markets such as outdoor athletes and individuals with potentially serious health conditions," said Kristen Hanich, Research Analyst, Parks Associates.

MobileHelp Smart on Gear S3 will be available in Q1 2018. More information on the new MobileHelp Smart solution can be found at www.MobileHelpSmart.com.

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

1 Samsung development technologies for this solution include Samsung SDS America and Samsung Electronics America enterprise IT solutions.

