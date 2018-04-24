Staying Grounded in the Facts May Help Focus Student Loan Repayment, Says American Financial Benefits Center

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Even if someone is current on their student loans, they still might feel uneasy about their debt or even become anxious about it. Sometimes knowing all of the facts can help deal with debt-related stress. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers apply for and stay enrolled in repayment programs, encourages borrowers to stay grounded in the facts when it comes to their student loans.

"We encourage all kinds of student loan borrowers to regularly check their loan accounts and take stock of their situations," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "This can help some people get a better perspective on their loans."

American Financial Benefits Center has helped thousands of student loan borrowers successfully apply for a new repayment plan and continues to provide yearly support in the recertification process. AFBC clients always retain control of their student loan accounts and are responsible for making any necessary payments.

While some borrowers may not care to frequently check on their loan balances, it might be crucial in figuring out a repayment strategy, serving as a reminder of progress made or giving a true picture of how much a student loan borrower has to go. Borrowers might be wise to know exactly what type of loans and repayment plans they're in just because these may be instrumental in positioning them for student loan forgiveness down the line.

"Knowing your numbers when it comes to your student debt brings you down to earth and allows you to move forward — or stay on track — with your repayment process," said Molina. "We at AFBC aim to help borrowers get to a positive place with repayment and staying grounded is key to doing that."

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

Each AFBC telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

