Stearic Acid Market Insights, 2014-2024 - Growing Demand for Sustainable & Biodegradable Products Due to Decreasing Petrochemical Dependence

Dublin, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stearic Acid Market, By Type (Vegetable Based vs Animal Based), By End Use (Soaps & Detergents, Rubber Processing, Textiles, Personal Care, Lubricants & Others), By Distribution Channel (Distributors vs Direct), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Stearic Acid Market was valued at around $8.47 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach nearly $11.5 billion by 2024.



Rising awareness among consumers about benefits of personal care products is resulting in higher usage of cosmetics and personal care products, which is anticipated to drive the Global Stearic Acid Market.



Stearic acid market is gaining momentum owing to powerful cleansing and surfactant properties that facilitate removal of oil and dirt in the skin. In addition, the growing utilization of stearic acid in various industries including, automotive, construction and cleaners are likely to boost the growth of the stearic acid market over the forecast period. Growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products due to decreasing petrochemical dependence is expected to remain a key driving factor in the stearic acid market.



The market for stearic acid has been segmented into type, end-use, distribution channel and region. Among types, vegetable-based segment is anticipated to lead the Global Stearic Acid Market.



Based on application, the market is categorized into Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care, Textiles, Lubricants, Rubber Processing and Others (Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Plastics, etc.). Soaps & Detergent segment holds the maximum share in the global stearic acid market backed by rising preference for naturally produced stearic acid as a raw material in soaps and detergents production owing to their competitive prices and no harmful and allergic effects on humans.



Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated in direct sales and distributors sales. In 2018, distributors sales held the maximum share in the global stearic acid market. However, direct sales of stearic acid are expected to increase during the forecast period, backed by stearic acid manufacturers' focus on maintaining and retaining clients in the long run.



Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of stearic acid globally owing to increasing investment in major downstream sector such as chemicals, automotive, textiles, pharma & biotechnology, etc.



Some of the leading players in Global stearic acid market are VVF (Global) Limited, Akzo Nobel Oleo Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, Proctor & Gamble Chemicals, PMC Biogenix, Twin Rivers, Kao Chemicals, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Global Stearic Acid Market size.

To forecast the Global Stearic Acid Market based on type, end-use, distribution and region.

To identify drivers, challenges and trends the Global Stearic Acid Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Stearic Acid Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Stearic Acid Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of stearic acid.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Stearic Acid Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Animal based, Vegetable based)

5.2.2. By End-use (Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care, Textiles, Lubricants, Rubber Processing and Others)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Direct, Distributors)

5.2.4. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East& Africa and South America)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Stearic Acid Market Outlook



7. Europe Stearic Acid Market Outlook



8. North America Stearic Acid Market Outlook



9. South America Stearic Acid Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Stearic Acid Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. AkzoNobel Oleochemicals Limited

13.2.2. Emery Oleochemicals

13.2.3. Proctor & Gamble Chemicals

13.2.4. PMC Biogenix

13.2.5. Twin Rivers

13.2.6. VVF Limited

13.2.7. Wilmar International

13.2.8. Oleon N.V.

13.2.9. Kao Chemicals

13.2.10. Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn. Bhd.



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy21ks

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

