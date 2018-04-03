SteelHouse's Unique Targeting Technology Allows for Connected TV Audience Extension

With SteelHouse, brands are able to identify high-value audiences through their associated cookie, IP address, or device-ID and serve them a Connected TV ad. Additionally, SteelHouse has developed the unique ability to build an audience segment of unique users who have been exposed to a brand's Connected TV ad and then serve those users related ads across web, mobile, or native.

"Consistent messaging across all channels and devices is a proven way to drive site traffic that ultimately leads to a purchase. We created the ability to apply this to television ads which has been extremely exciting for the brands and agencies we work with," said Dan Weiner, SVP of Enterprise Sales/CTV, SteelHouse.

For more information about SteelHouse CTV Advertising, please visit: https://steelhouse.com/connected-tv-report/

About SteelHouse

SteelHouse is an AI-driven, self-service advertising software company for brands of all sizes. The SteelHouse Advertising Suite provides marketers with everything they need to build their own ads then launch retargeting and prospecting campaigns through display, mobile, native, connected TV, and social media. Our solutions give advertisers total transparency and complete control over their campaigns – all with the fastest go-live in the industry. SteelHouse has more than 700 customers including brands like Virgin America, TUMI, Staples, Beachbody, and others.

Media Contact

SHIFT Communications

steelhouse@shiftcomm.com

+1-617-779-1800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steelhouses-unique-targeting-technology-allows-for-connected-tv-audience-extension-300621951.html

SOURCE SteelHouse

Related Links

https://steelhouse.com

