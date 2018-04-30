Steep Hill Rapidly Expands Its Global Footprint, Announces License Agreements for Mexico, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom

BERKELEY, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jmîchaeĺe Keller, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Steep Hill, Inc. the global leader in cannabis science, genetics, research, testing and analytics, announced today that Steep Hill will expand into Mexico and six new European Union markets offering full service cannabis quality assurance to the strategic Mexican and European markets as they open and legalize cannabis for the benefit of their patients. "It is an exciting time for us and our investors, as we pursue this first-mover advantage in anticipation of new global cannabis import-export markets," said Keller.

The licensee for Steep Hill Canada will expand their testing umbrella to include Steep Hill Mexico, Steep Hill Germany, Steep Hill Spain, Steep Hill France, Steep Hill Italy, Steep Hill Switzerland, and Steep Hill United Kingdom. Martin Shefsky, CEO, Steep Hill Worldwide said, "I'm extremely pleased at the opportunity to partner with Steep Hill to bring safe cannabis and scientific integrity to emerging international markets. I anticipate that before long, full legalization will be implemented throughout the European Union and our presence will enable growers, producers, processors, and retailers - to offer standardized tested cannabis for patients and consumers across the European Union, while also enabling us to create a platform to share scientific and technology developments throughout the global cannabis market. We are actively seeking operating partners with local market experience to join us in several of our strategic territories."

In making the announcement, Keller said, "Steep Hill's continued global expansion is blazing the trail, defining the future of cannabis testing which will strategically position us prior to full legalization in the European Union and ensure these markets will offer superior quality standardization of cannabis testing and safe medicine for all patients on Day One."

Keller continued, "In unregulated markets, we want to be on the ground supporting the legalization and regulatory process, helping regulators avoid making the mistakes that other jurisdictions have made in the past. We believe that our role as the industry standard, allows us to leverage our world-class scientific knowledge and state of the art technology to help regulators provide confidence in the marketplace that the cannabis patients consume, is both safe and effective. We look forward to collaborating closely with Martin and his group to strive for this gold standard, across all international borders."

ABOUT STEEP HILL

Steep Hill is the world's leading cannabis science and technology company with significant footprints in lab testing, research and development, licensing, genetics and remote testing. No other company brings all of these sectors into one highly synergistic whole. Steep Hill's foundation was built on testing and analyzing medical and recreational marijuana to ensure compliance with public safety standards. In 2008, Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the world and has been on the cutting edge since its inception. Steep Hill is currently expanding throughout the United States, and globally. With the goal of helping the rest of the world adopt "best practices" in cannabis testing, the company also provides guidance to legislators and regulators in many countries, states and municipalities around the world.

