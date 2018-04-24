Stellar Energy named top 10 energy storage system provider in 2018

"As a company, we have adapted to a changing and demanding new energy landscape where transition, integration and reaction are the new factors," explains CEO and Chairman Peter Gibson.

Stellar Energy integrates turbine inlet air chilling (TIAC)—a reliable method of enhancing power output during periods of high ambient temperature and relative humidity—with thermal energy storage (TES) to help customers meet peak demand requirements without the need for additional conventional generation. Stellar Energy uses TES solutions as a thermal battery, enabling plants to build and store energy in a thermal capacity to offset the power required to run the TIAC system during off-peak hours.

This innovation serves especially well in the area of renewable power integration. As utilities seek to integrate renewable generation with conventional gas-powered generation, they must deal with the fluctuating nature of technologies such as solar and wind and the effect it has on predictable performance. Stellar Energy's solutions help power plants optimize gas-powered generation capacity to more efficiently integrate with renewables for maximum reliability and output.

"As a total solution provider, we help our clients utilize and balance their renewable assets with their conventional gas-fired assets in the most efficient manner," states Gibson. "TES as a thermal battery is the currency they can use to achieve this."

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Hong Kong and Houston, Stellar Energy has delivered over 125 projects worldwide in 14 countries while helping clients recover over 3 gigawatts of lost power.

Energy CIO Insights Top 10 Energy Storage System Providers - http://bit.ly/StellarEnergyTop10

Stellar Energy: One-stop Solution for Energy Storage - http://bit.ly/StellarEnergyOneStopShop

Stellar Energy's innovative solutions include turbine inlet air chilling, inlet air conditioning, evaporative cooling, direct contact air chilling, thermal energy storage, district cooling and central utility plants. The company's experience spans more than 20 years and stretches across the globe, with offices in the United States, Asia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. For more information, visit www.stellar-energy.net, find the company on LinkedIn or follow Stellar Energy on Twitter @Stellar_Energy.

For more information contact:

Jenny Clarke - Director of Marketing, Stellar Energy

jclarke@stellar-energy.net | 904-899-9328 office

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellar-energy-named-top-10-energy-storage-system-provider-in-2018-300635367.html

SOURCE Stellar Energy