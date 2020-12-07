Stepping into a New Era, Global Transformation Begins

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The year has changed the world we live in. Our lifestyles, habits, relationships have experienced a shift. The economy has been impacted significantly affecting thousands across the globe and uncertainty of the future has brought words like fear, depression, suicide, crisis, chaos into our routine usage. Natural calamities are rising and it demands a massive change in humanity for the sustenance of the planet at large.

Disconnected from a fundamental truth, we have lost connection with ourselves and the world around; consequently we fail to harmonize with all and in this state of 'lack of awareness', we are permanently leave a scarring impact on nature. The truth my friend is that there is a Higher Power within each one that guides our lives and is shepherding us towards the calm from chaos, the solution to this confusion is 'Transformation'. The external disturbances demand an internal shift in our mindset, perspective and approach towards life. This transformation has to occur far beyond the deeper states of consciousness, uncharted and untapped layers of our soul. This transformation is a permanent shift within, that fosters a positive state of mind leading to lasting joy.

We all wish to live in a happier world with cleaner air to breathe, fresher food to eat, leading a better quality of life and it is a dream that is very much achievable only if we all start transforming ourselves. To manifest this vision requires a Transformation within each individual. Maitreya Dadashreeji, the founder and visionary of MaitriBodh Parivaar has introduced a cost-free program, called 'WORLDWIDE TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM' for every being who wants to work towards creating a better world for the future. With 20+ courses planned to be offered over a span of 2 years, this program is reflective, meditative and experiential. Emphasizing on True Knowledge that helps one shed off layers of ignorance and blossom into one's most sacred self. Each seeker will be personally guided in their journey of transformation. Just as a pebble dropped into the ocean creates ripples around it, similarly, transformation within each individual causes collective transformation of the human consciousness.

With a vision to create 'One World One Family', Maitreya Dadashreeji has appealed to all global leaders and spiritual masters to join Him in speaking on 'Transformation' and guiding everyone to create a better world filled with unconditional love and peace. He invites all genuine seekers of positivity and those who aim to uplift society, to join Him in this peace-initiative to appease our Mother Earth, align each individual with Universal consciousness and prepare humanity for the coming times. He says, "Every moment of unhappiness in our lives is asking us to change. Allow that change to happen. When we transform, we grow."

