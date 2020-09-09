Steve J. Roberts Tapped by Gallant Digital Sports as EVP

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gallant Digital Sports announces the appointment of Steve J. Roberts as Chief Executive Officer of the company's European operation, where he will be responsible for leading the firm's expansion into the EU. In addition, Roberts will serve as Executive Vice-President of the company's parent, Gallant Partners.

"I am very excited to welcome Steve onboard to Gallant Digital Sports as the CEO of our European operations," said Gallant President Rick Beaman. "He has the talent, experience and connections to build out our innovative business overseas and expand our operation throughout the European Union and beyond."

Roberts has over 25 years of senior level experience in the energy and commodity industries, where he has held positions of CEO, Founding Partner, and Chairman. An experienced entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the financial trading industry, he built a London-based, proprietary trading firm that specialized in oil derivatives, commodities, financials and OTC cleared energy products.

A former Director of Oil Marketing for ICE, Roberts has served on multiple boards of directors, international committees and was the inaugural Chairman of the global Market Advisory Committee for Nasdaq NFX.

Gallant Digital Sports is designed for fans and athletes, first.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic company, which combines digital assets, technology and global sports," Roberts said. "I look forward to working with the talented Gallant team and expanding the business throughout Europe."

About Gallant Digital Sports

Gallant Digital Sports offers the Initial Player Offerings (TM) services and is run by Gallant Partners Inc.; an innovations group that has over 100 years of combined experience in financial and capital markets. Gallant's mission is to allow fans to invest in their favorite athletes. The company combines the financial industry with an extensive advisory board from the sports and entertainment world, leveraging its joint expertise to bring top-tier sports investment and trading opportunities to fans worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.GallantDigitalSports.com

SOURCE Gallant Digital Sports

Related Links

https://gallantdigitalsports.com

