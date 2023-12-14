Steven N. Williams, one of the nation's foremost antitrust and complex litigation attorneys, establishes New York- and San Francisco-based practices.

Steven Williams Law, P.C. represents clients in antitrust, environmental, civil rights, and employment cases.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Williams is pleased to continue his career-long commitment to justice at Steven Williams Law, P.C. The firm's foundation is Mr. Williams's decades of litigation and trial experience in state and federal courts nationwide, consistent peer recognition, and a track record of success for his clients.

The tenacious advocacy that has become a hallmark of Mr. Williams's practice will be the cornerstone of his new firm, where he will expand on innovative work to protect people working for Big Tech, ensure fair prices on consumer goods and pharmaceuticals, and protect the constitutional rights of people against government negligence and abuse.

"I am excited and rejuvenated to start this part of my career," said Williams. "It is my hope to help provide access to justice, to help my clients speak truth to power, and to make wrong things right."

Mr. Williams is widely recognized among the top plaintiff and civil litigation attorneys in the country. His leadership in prominent antitrust cases has resulted in groundbreaking judicial decisions and helped shape law. A consistent focus on plaintiffs' rights has delivered over $2 billion for his clients.

Mr. Williams has been repeatedly awarded the distinctions of Top 100 Lawyer, Top Plaintiff Lawyer and Top Antitrust Lawyer by the Daily Journal, top rankings from Chambers and Partners for nine consecutive years, is listed in Best Lawyers, was profiled by Law360 as a Titan of the Plaintiffs Bar, and is listed as a Top 100 Northern California lawyer by Super Lawyers.

About Steven N. Williams
Steven N. Williams is an antitrust and complex litigation attorney with over 30 years of experience with distinction in trial, litigation, and arbitration. He is a frequent speaker and author, sharing insights with colleagues at the Antitrust Law and Economics Institute for Federal Judges, the California State Bar Association, Consumer Attorneys of California, and the American Bar Association, where he has served in leadership for the Antitrust Section. Mr. Williams is dedicated to providing pro bono legal services through the Justice & Diversity Center of the Bar Association of San Francisco and has repeatedly been recognized for his service.

Please visit www.stevenwilliamslaw.com.

Media Contact: contact@stevenwilliamslaw.com

