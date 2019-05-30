STG Brands Hires Leading Franchise Sales Executive

NEW YORK and CINCINNATI, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Brands, the leading franchise development firm in North America has announced the addition of Jen Olson to its team. Mrs. Olson, an established industry leader in franchise sales, has joined STG Brands as Vice President of Franchise Development.

"STG was exciting to me because of the breadth of their brand portfolio and deep knowledge of the franchising industry," said Olson. "I'm energized by their ability to create community and lifestyle brands on a national level, and I look forward to being part of what's next."

Olson's primary focus will be developing the Health, Beauty & Wellness platform at STG Brands. Her goal is to vet the highest-quality new franchise partners by working with the team to ensure a systematic and thorough development process. "I'm passionate about sharing my wealth of franchising knowledge and experience," said Olson. "I'm looking forward to extending the unique opportunities that STG Brands offers to individuals looking for a way to achieve their personal and professional goals within their markets."

Ms. Olson is a top 5 industry needle-mover in franchise sales, consistently earning Top Producer awards from the top broker consulting networks. Prior to joining STG Brands, she was Director of Franchise Sales for Regis Corporation, the global leader in the hair care industry. During her seven years with Regis, Olson recruited over 800 new franchisees, which represents thousands of salon licenses sold.

ABOUT STG Brands

STG Brands is the largest franchise sales and brand development group in the areas of Beauty, Health, and Wellness in North America. The STG Brands portfolio includes AKT, Big Blue Swim School, CycleBar, Club Pilates, Fueled Collective, Profile by Sanford, Pure Barre, Rowhouse, Shred415, Stretch Labs, Stride, The LB, THE TEN SPOT, and Yoga Six. With a wealth of experience in construction, operations, and real estate project management, STG Brands is known for driving scale at an incredible pace. Their areas of expertise include increasing franchise sales, developing young brand franchise concepts, improving core branding elements, and driving local and national franchise customer acquisition. For more information about franchise opportunities or franchising your brand, please visit www.stgbrands.com.

