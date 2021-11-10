Stock Images Market to Increase by USD 1.22 Bn| Technavio's Research Insights Highlights Increased Popularity of Stock images for Digital & Social Media Marketing as a Key Driver

View Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The Stock Images market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance, In August 2021, Envato Pty Ltd. partnered with HubSpot to launch hundreds of high-quality CMS Hub templates.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the Stock Images market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 44% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

In addition, countries such as the US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for stock images during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges

The increasing investments in related business portfolios is another major factor supporting the stock images market share growth. The declining profit margins and the increased adoption of substitute products by customers of stock image providers have encouraged the vendors operating in the global stock images market to invest in related business portfolios to provide enhanced customer experiences. Such investments have emerged as a rising trend in the market.

However, the declining profit margins are a major challenge for the stock images market. The average price per image has been declining over the years in the global stock images market because of changes in consumption and technology patterns. With the rise in Internet penetration, it has become easier for vendors to deliver images to buyers directly, which has limited the need for physical interaction or the delivery of products to clients. Also, there has been a surge in the number of photo-sharing platforms and community-driven photography sites, such as Flickr and Pinterest. The rising number of sources for stock images has resulted in intense competition and led to price wars.

Stock Images Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PA Group Ltd., PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., and Shutterstock Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

