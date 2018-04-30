Stock Review for Gold's Investors -- Randgold Resources, Royal Gold, Sandstorm Gold, and Sibanye Gold

Randgold Resources

Last Friday at the close, shares in St. Helier, Channel Islands-based Randgold Resources Ltd ended 1.79% higher at $81.47. The stock recorded a trading volume of 333,901 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 1.63%. Furthermore, shares of Randgold Resources, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, developing, and operating gold mines in west and east Africa, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.48. Get the full research report on GOLD for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GOLD

Royal Gold

Denver, Colorado-based Royal Gold Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 0.38% higher at $89.70 with a total trading volume of 284,847 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.79% in the last month, 1.31% over the previous three months, and 29.23% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.44% and 4.31%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Royal Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests, have an RSI of 64.06. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on RGLD at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RGLD

Sandstorm Gold

Shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Sandstorm Gold Ltd ended the session 0.65% higher at $4.65 with a total trading volume of 495,510 shares. The stock has gained 30.99% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 0.54%. Moreover, shares of Sandstorm Gold, which operates as a gold streaming and royalty company, have an RSI of 48.28. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on SAND at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SAND

Sibanye Gold

Westonaria, South Africa-based Sibanye Gold Ltd's shares recorded a trading volume of 1.29 million shares. The stock closed 2.00% higher at $3.57. The Company's shares are trading 7.08% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Sibanye Gold, which operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the US, have an RSI of 46.77. To get free access to your research report on SBGL, sign up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SBGL

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-golds-investors----randgold-resources-royal-gold-sandstorm-gold-and-sibanye-gold-300638766.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities