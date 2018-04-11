Stock Review for Independent Oil & Gas Investors -- Abraxas Petroleum, Approach Resources, Carrizo Oil & Gas, and Comstock Resources

Abraxas Petroleum

On Tuesday, shares in San Antonio, Texas-based Abraxas Petroleum Corp. recorded a trading volume of 3.00 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.04 million shares. The stock ended the day at $2.52, jumping 8.15% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 9.09% in the past month, 0.40% in the previous three months, and 14.55% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 12.44% and 24.58%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Abraxas Petroleum, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.75.

On April 02nd, 2018, Abraxas Petroleum announced that the borrowing base under the Company's revolving credit facility increased $40 million to $175 million in connection with its spring borrowing base redetermination. At quarter end March 31st, 2018, the Company was $104 million drawn on the credit facility with an estimated $5.5 million in cash, providing estimated pro forma liquidity of $76.5 million. Get the full research report on AXAS for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AXAS

Approach Resources

Fort Worth, Texas headquartered Approach Resources Inc.'s stock jumped 11.02%, finishing yesterday's session at $2.72. A total volume of 1.17 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 567,860 shares. The Company's shares have gained 6.67% in the last month and 3.82% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.47%. Additionally, shares of Approach Resources, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the US, have an RSI of 54.05. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on AREX at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AREX

Carrizo Oil & Gas

Shares in Houston, Texas-based Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. ended the session 3.06% higher at $16.48. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.56 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 12.34% in the last month. The stock is trading 2.11% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the US, have an RSI of 54.15.

On March 27th, 2018, Carrizo Oil & Gas announced the appointment of Ms. Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa, age 62, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Her appointment increases the size of the Board to eight. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on CRZO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CRZO

Comstock Resources

At the closing bell on Tuesday, Frisco, Texas headquartered Comstock Resources Inc.'s stock rose 4.11%, finishing at $5.32. A total volume of 794,745 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 608,150 shares. The Company's shares are trading 21.71% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Comstock Resources, which acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the US, have an RSI of 33.59.

On April 02nd, 2018, Comstock Resources announced that it is commencing tender offers with respect to any and all of the Company's outstanding Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2020 (CUSIP:205768AP9); 7 3/ 4 % Convertible Secured PIK Notes due 2019 (CUSIP:205768 AM6); and 9 1/ 2 % Convertible Secured PIK Notes due 2020 (CUSIP:205768 AN4). To get free access to your research report on CRK, sign up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CRK

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-independent-oil--gas-investors----abraxas-petroleum-approach-resources-carrizo-oil--gas-and-comstock-resources-300627918.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities