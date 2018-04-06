Stock Review for Industrial Goods Investors -- Chicago Bridge & Iron, Quanta Services, Constellium, and Tenaris

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Chicago Bridge & Iron

The Hague, the Netherlands headquartered Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. N.V.'s stock finished Thursday's session 0.51% lower at $13.66 with a total trading volume of 2.66 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 24.06%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, and commissioning services worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 31.56. Get the full research report on CBI for free by clicking below at:

Quanta Services

On Thursday, shares in Houston, Texas headquartered Quanta Services Inc. recorded a trading volume of 875,609 shares. The stock ended the session 0.26% higher at $34.60. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.14%. Moreover, shares of Quanta Services, which provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the US, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally, have an RSI of 50.60. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on PWR at:

Constellium

Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands headquartered Constellium N.V.'s shares closed the day 5.21% higher at $11.10. The stock recorded a trading volume of 905,992 shares. The Company's shares have gained 77.60% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 5.18%. Additionally, shares of Constellium, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets, have an RSI of 46.22.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $16 per share. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on CSTM at:

Tenaris

Shares in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg headquartered Tenaris S.A. finished 2.33% higher at $35.60. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.90 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.50% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.99% and 15.44%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Tenaris, which produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications, have an RSI of 54.94. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on TS at:

