Stock Review for Industrial Goods Investors -- Milacron, AGCO Corp., Caterpillar, and Real Goods Solar

Milacron Holdings

Cincinnati, Ohio headquartered Milacron Holdings Corp.'s stock finished Monday's session 2.68% lower at $19.60 with a total trading volume of 296,204 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.93% over the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 7.87%. Additionally, shares of Milacron, which manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.85.

AGCO Corp.

On Monday, shares in Duluth, Georgia headquartered AGCO Corp. recorded a trading volume of 608,174 shares. The stock ended the session 0.52% lower at $64.51. The Company's shares have advanced 6.88% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 5.47%. Moreover, shares of AGCO Corp., which manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide, have an RSI of 42.25.

Caterpillar

Deerfield, Illinois headquartered Caterpillar Inc.'s shares closed the day 2.37% lower at $143.89. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5.38 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 54.36% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 6.59%. Additionally, shares of Caterpillar, which manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries, have an RSI of 39.84.

Real Goods Solar

Shares in Denver, Colorado headquartered Real Goods Solar Inc. finished 2.04% higher at $1.00. The stock recorded a trading volume of 125,879 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 14.80%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the US, have an RSI of 34.63.

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

