Stock Review for Oil & Gas Investors -- Pioneer Energy Services, Rowan, Transocean, and Unit

Pioneer Energy Services

On Thursday, shares in San Antonio, Texas-based Pioneer Energy Services Corp. recorded a trading volume of 663,871 shares. The stock ended the day at $2.70, rising 5.88% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 9.99%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US and Colombia, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.81. Get the full research report on PES for free by clicking below at:

Rowan

Houston, Texas-based Rowan Cos. PLC's stock jumped 5.42%, finishing yesterday's session at $12.64. A total volume of 3.29 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.99 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 7.21% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 0.54%. Additionally, shares of Rowan, which provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, have an RSI of 55.11.

On April 03rd, 2018, Rowan announced plans to report its financial results for Q1 2018 on May 01st, 2018, before the open of the financial markets in the United States. Following the earnings report, the Company will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss its operating results. The conference call can be accessed in listen-only mode on at the Company's website. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on RDC at:

Transocean

Shares in Steinhausen, Switzerland-based Transocean Ltd ended the session 4.07% higher at $9.98. The stock recorded a trading volume of 12.81 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.61% in the last month. The stock is trading 1.10% above its 50-day moving average and 3.14% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Transocean, which together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide, have an RSI of 53.23.

On March 30th, 2018, Transocean announced that it completed the previously announced compulsory acquisition of the remaining outstanding shares of Songa Offshore SE.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm HSBC Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on RIG at:

Unit

At the closing bell on Thursday, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Unit Corp.'s stock jumped 5.37%, finishing at $19.82. A total volume of 415,492 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading 0.14% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Unit Corp., which together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the US, have an RSI of 51.89.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm SunTrust downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.

On April 04th, 2018, Unit Corp. announced that it has closed on the previously announced agreement to sell a 50% interest in its wholly owned subsidiary, Superior Pipeline Company, LLC, to SP Investor Holdings, LLC, which is jointly owned by OPTrust and funds managed and/or advised by Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager. The cash proceeds at closing were $300 million. To get free access to your research report on UNT, sign up at:

