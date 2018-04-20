Stock Review for Silver's Investors -- Hecla Mining, Pan American Silver, Silvercorp Metals, and SSR Mining

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on HL, PAAS, SVM, and SSRM which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market, WallStEquities.com monitors Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL), Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS), Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE AMER: SVM), and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM). The Silver industry includes mining and streaming companies for silver. Many times, these companies also look for other precious metals or non-precious metals such as copper, zinc, and nickel. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Hecla Mining

On Thursday, shares in Idaho headquartered Hecla Mining Co. recorded a trading volume of 4.07 million shares. The stock ended the day at $3.92, rising 2.35% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 19.88% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 5.44%. Furthermore, shares of Hecla Mining have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 61.10.

On April 11th, 2018, Hecla Mining announced its preliminary silver and gold production results for Q1 2018. Highlights include silver production of 2.5 million ounces and gold production of 57,808 ounces. Silver equivalent production was 10.7 million ounces, and gold equivalent production was 134,903 ounces. Additionally, lead production was 5,627 tons, and zinc production was 15,211 tons.

Pan American Silver

Canada headquartered Pan American Silver Corp.'s stock rose 1.69%, finishing yesterday's session at $17.50. A total volume of 1.60 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.38 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 16.05% in the last month and 5.42% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 10.61% and 7.10%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company have an RSI of 72.38.

On March 22nd, 2018, Pan American Silver has filed its 2017 audited annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (the "Statements"), together with its 2017 Annual Information Form (the "AIF"), with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR. The Company has also filed the Statements and the AIF with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR by way of its Annual Report on Form 40-F.

Silvercorp Metals

Shares in Canada headquartered Silvercorp Metals Inc. ended the session 3.87% higher at $2.95. The stock recorded a trading volume of 458,200 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 407,770 shares. The Company's shares have gained 14.34% in the last month. The stock is trading 13.14% above its 50-day moving average and 9.37% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Silvercorp Metals have an RSI of 66.90.

On April 16th, 2018, Silvercorp Metals reported that at approximately 9:30 p.m. on April 12th, 2018, leakage occurred near the bottom of the barrier wall plates for the fifth overflow well inside the No. 2 tailing storage facility, operated by the Company's subsidiary, Henan Found, at the Ying Mining District. Fortunately, only a small amount of tailings was leaked downstream to Chong-Yang Creek. Henan Found was able to take immediate action, and the leakage was fully controlled and stopped as of 12:00 p.m. of April 13th, 2018.

SSR Mining

On Thursday, Canada headquartered SSR Mining Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.98%, finishing at $10.26. A total volume of 786,095 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 14.77% in the last month. The stock is trading 13.30% and 9.73% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of SSR Mining have an RSI of 69.87.

On April 11th, 2018, SSR Mining reported its Q1 2018 operating results at its three mines. The Marigold mine produced 42,960 ounces of gold and stacked a near-record 7.1 million tonnes of ore during the quarter. Seabee Gold Operation achieved record mill throughput of 93,269 tonnes, or 1,036 tonnes per day, for 23,717 ounces of gold production. Finally, Puna Operations produced 0.9 million ounces of silver as performance from stockpiles continued to exceed expectations.

