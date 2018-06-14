Stockholders Overwhelmingly Support Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners' Campaign for Change at Acacia Research Corporation

Alfred V. Tobia Jr., Co-Founder and Managing Member of Sidus Investment Management, said, "We are grateful to our fellow stockholders who voted for the election of Clifford Press and myself to the Acacia Board. We believe that the decisive results of this vote clearly indicate a mandate for significant change at this Company. We take this charge very seriously and will represent the best interests of all Acacia stockholders in the boardroom."

Bradley L. Radoff, principal of BLR Partners, said, "We are pleased that Acacia's stockholders agreed with us that change is desperately needed at the Company. As we have stated throughout this campaign, Acacia is in need of major corporate governance improvements. The resounding support that our nominees have received makes clear that the Board must act quickly to implement the mandate that has been given to the newly elected directors – including putting in place best in class governance practices."

Final results of the Annual Meeting will be published by Acacia once they are certified by the Company's inspector of elections.

For more information, and to see other communications and filings from Sidus, visit this link: https://www.rescueacacia.com.

