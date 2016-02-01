Stone Crushing Equipment: World Market Review 2016-2018 and Forecast 2019-2026

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stone crushing equipment market expected to reach the market value of US$ 4.5 Bn in 2026 and is set to demonstrate promising CAGR across the forecast period through 2018 to 2026.

Stone crushing equipment market is expected to demonstrate the promising surge in following years, primarily due to wide spreading applications of crushed stones across various end-use.

Crushed stones are used as raw material for several construction activities in infrastructure and residential projects. Global construction industry valued at US$ 8.8 Tn in 2016 and experienced the surge of US$ 0.9 Tn from 2012. In 2014 the value of construction activity in emerging countries has surpassed that of in advanced economies and this alteration expected to widen further. Mass and steady need of crushed stone across the globe is credited to need of crushed stone for the building of roads, flyovers & bypasses and other modern infrastructure activities.

Several construction developments are in progress as well as some are being commenced soon which will stimulate the demand for crushed stone all over the world. Further, several geographical areas are badly affected by the earthquake and rehabilitation which stimulates the demand for reconstruction projects. This process leads to the construction of roads, bridges, new houses and markets resultantly gear up construction activities, thereby stimulating the use of crushed stones.

The aforementioned facts and statistics provide adequate indications, assuring a continuous growth in the stone crushing equipment market.



Overall stone crushing equipment market is segmented on the basis of stone crusher type, end-use, mobility, and capacity. On the basis of stone crusher type, a market dominated by jaw crusher segment chiefly due to functional flexibility offered by such crushers with fixed and moving jaw plates.

Further, jaw crushers are referred to as the most efficient crushing machines along with the ability to work on materials with moisture level even below 15%. Jaw crushers are expected to retain its dominant position across the forecast period as these crushers are one of the major types of primary crushers used in mining & quarrying and construction plants.

Based on the geography, Asia Pacific directed the stone crushing equipment market globally in 2017. The market in the region strongly supported by China, Japan, India, Australia, and Indonesia. In 2016, infrastructure and residential spending in the Asia Pacific accounted for 37% and 34% share respectively of its total construction spending.



Further, mobile stone crushers are expected to witness comparatively higher growth due to benefit of belt conveyor transport facility. Mobile plants for stone crushing are rapidly gaining traction on mining fields and for preparation of the raw material in construction engineering sites such as highways, tunnels, and residential construction projects.

Such crushers find an application on mining sites of crushed stone where blasted old spoil dumps and raw material are processed. The common trait of mobile plants is the access to stone crushers to raw material, which is the principal advantage especially in terms of reducing the transport costs.

Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market Snapshot, 2017 & 2026

2.2. Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market, by Stone Crusher type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market, by End-use, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market, by Mobility, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market, by Capacity, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.6. Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market Value, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraint

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.5. Market Positioning of Key Stone Crushing Equipment Manufacturers, 2017

3.5.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies



4. Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market, by Stone Crusher type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Jaw Crushers

4.3. Cone Crushers

4.4. Impact Crushers

4.5. Others



5. Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market, by End-use, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Mining & Quarrying

5.3. Recycling

5.4. Construction



6. Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market, by Mobility, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Mobile Crushing Equipment

6.3. Stationary Crushing Equipment



7. Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market, by Capacity, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. Upto 50 Tonnes/Hour

7.3. From 50 Tonnes/Hour to 200 Tonnes/Hour

7.4. More Than 200 Tonnes/Hour



8. North America Stone Crushing Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



9. Europe Stone Crushing Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



10. Asia Pacific Stone Crushing Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



11. Rest of the World Stone Crushing Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Eagle Crusher Company, Inc.

12.2. Metso Oyj

12.3. Sandvik AB

12.4. Terex Corporation

12.5. Caterpillar Inc.

12.6. Komatsu Ltd.

12.7. Joy Global Inc,

12.8. BUCY International

12.9. CNH Global N.V.

12.10. Shanghai Shibang Machinery Co., Ltd.

12.11. IROCK Crushers

12.12. Mormak Equipment Inc.

12.13. Superior Industries, Inc.

12.14. Triaso, SA

12.15. McLanahan Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wlls9g/stone_crushing?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

