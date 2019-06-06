Stored Advantage - Why Leading Retailers are Doubling Down on Stores, 2019 Report

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stored Advantage - Why Leading Retailers are Doubling Down on Stores" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is designed for use by Retailers, Hardware Providers, Software Providers, Service Providers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American retail market.

2018 ended on a very high note in retail for North America. As an economy in the US, retail sales were up over $242b for the year ending 2018. More than the entire retail GDP of South Korea. What does that mean for 2019?



In this collaborative study, you will see a view of what winning retailers are investing in for IT in 2019 vs. average or laggard retailers. Are we in the midst of a POS Refresh? How are changes in customer experience driving customer engagements and how retailers are fulfilling orders from various touchpoints? How is BOPIS driving store investment? How many are not only growing stores but growing the sales in those stores vs those who are simply accepting a lower sales per store? What about ecommerce growth, how much of this is expected to be desktop vs mobile? And finally, which emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Edge Computing, Conversational Commerce, SDWAN, Beacons, IoT, Prescriptive Analytics, Big Data integrations and RFID are seeing growth in investment vs. declines?

With responses from 220 top retail brands in North America, we have produced the results in a detailed, but very easy to read study. You also get the raw data to do your own analysis by segment.



Highlights

Along with research study analysis your license also includes the raw data in spreadsheet form to do your own cross tabs. You can cross tab any answer to any other answer for unique insight.

We break down the data to find answers to questions that many in our industry are asking, like the following:

What do the IT Spend, Store Growth and Store Remodels look like for 2019?

What are the retailers' Top System Priorities?

What does 2019 and 2020 look like for POS, Software, Emerging Technologies? What are the trends driving change?

How are retailers breaking out their budgets. How is SaaS and IaaS growing?

What emerging technologies are retailers serious about and which are just buzzwords at this point?

Which segments are looking to replace POS clients, POS Software, POS Printers, POS Scanners and EFT/Debit/Signature Capture devices? Will it be a good year or bad year for POS and peripherals?

Who is planning to deploy which Mobile Platforms and Applications, and when?

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Study Highlights



Growth Data

Stores & Remodels

IT Spend

Budget Breakouts

Retail's IT Transformation

IT Priorities

What Leaders are Doing Differently

Last Mile Transformation

Personalizing the Customer Journey

Traditional Store Systems Purchase Timeframe



Mobile Purchasing Plans



Emerging Technologies



Appendix and Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kefwzp

