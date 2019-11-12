STORIS Ranks Atop SoftwareReviews New POS Report

MT. ARLINGTON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STORIS is humbled to have been named a Gold Medalist in SoftwareReviews' brand-new Retail Point of Sale Research Report. SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a leading IT research and tech advisory company. Among the 40,000 members of the consultancy firm are STORIS retailers that participated in its inaugural retail POS research survey. The insights collected qualified STORIS for the Point of Sale Report that features an in-depth analysis of 9 of the world's leading Point of Sale solutions. STORIS is the only technology dedicated to the home furnishings industry to appear on the report and one of only four global vendors to earn the highest Gold ranking.

SoftwareReviews Gold Medal

The data analysis utilized the Net Promoter Score (NPS) methodology. STORIS ranked 1st in satisfaction of "Cost is Fair Relative to Value," with 36% of those surveyed were "Delighted" with the ROI value followed by an additional 55% answering as "Highly Satisfied." Other highlights where STORIS performed highly included Quality of Features, Ease of Implementation, Sales Transactions, Inventory Control, Customer Account Management, and Online Integration to Web Store.

The SoftwareReviews Report also focused on an Emotional Footprint analysis. Words featured in STORIS' emotional profile include "continually improving," "trustworthy," "client's interests first," "respectful" and "performance-enhancing." 94% of respondents said STORIS was Important to Professional Success and 94% also indicated "Love" as Strength of Emotional Connection to the Software. Finally, STORIS scored 100% in Efficient Service Experience.

The full SoftwareReviews Retail Point of Sale Report is available to advisory members. For more information please visit https://www.infotech.com/ . Info-Tech is dedicated to CIOs and IT leaders, helping IT teams make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions about the technology that runs their business. To learn more about STORIS, visit https://www.storis.com/ or call 1.888.4.STORIS today.

About STORIS

Founded in 1989, STORIS continues to be the leading provider of Retail Software Solutions and Services to the home furnishings industry. Over 400 clients utilize STORIS' Unified Commerce Solution, which includes point of sale, eCommerce, mobile POS, CXM, inventory management, merchandising, kiosk, business intelligence, supply chain management, accounting, and more.

