STRADA Whisper Backplane Connectors Win China Electronic Market 2017 Editor's Choice Award

"We are honored to win the CEM Editor's Choice Award. This achievement recognized our industry-leading R&D capabilities, the promise of delivering an extraordinary customer experience and our established presence in the China market," commented Gerry Wu, senior manager product management, Data and Devices at TE. "We aim to design outstanding products, like STRADA Whisper, that help create a safer, more sustainable, more productive and more connected future. The advance toward higher data rates is continuing to grow, and we will continue to innovate and help customers capitalize on opportunities in the data-driven world."

TE's cost-effective STRADA Whisper backplane connector family was designed to address the needs for high-performance computing, wireless infrastructure, storage and more. Its revolutionary design transfers data at blinding speeds of 25 Gbps and offers scalability up to 56 Gbps—allowing system architects to achieve efficient future system upgrades without costly backplane or midplane redesigns. The STRADA Whisper product family operates with extremely low noise, low insertion loss and little to no skew—all of which provide system architects with design flexibility and high design margin.

To learn more about TE's STRADA Whisper backplane connector family, click here.

ABOUT CHINA ELECTRONIC MARKET

Founded in 2011, CEM Editors' Choice Awards is held annually to reward the best electronic products with prominent brand influence, market share, technological innovation and product service. CEM is one of the earliest publications about the electronics and semiconductor industries in China. The monthly magazine covers new products, technical and market trends and market data of the electronics industry. CEM magazine is one of the most reputable media outlets in the electronic industry in China, and is highly influential among industry professionals.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

