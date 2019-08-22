strangelove Unveils New Scent 'Fallintostars'

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- strangelove, the New York City house specializing in highly designed oud-based perfumes, today announced the launch of their newest scent, "fallintostars." A dazzling eau de parfum and perfume oil, fallintostars showcases an unlikely combination of rare natural and sustainable ingredients, including oud, jonquil nectar, rosewood, tree balsams, ambrette and saffron. fallintostars can be worn by women and men alike.

Fallintostars will launch at Harrods on August 22.

fallintostars is the result of a year-long collaboration by strangelove CEO and founder Elizabeth Gaynes, creative director Helena Christensen, and master perfumer Christophe Laudamiel.

"With fallintostars, I wanted to bring the wonder of the universe to the wearer," Gaynes said. "fallintostars is a meditation on the universe itself: dark, mysterious, yet leaving a trail of powerful illuminations. The scent contains a core of pure oud, which gives fallintostars a deep, primal quality, emphasized with amber and labdanum notes. It's complemented by ingredients like pink peppercorn and rosewood, which make the scent dreamlike and ethereal."

Helena Christensen, strangelove creative director, said, "Creating our fifth scent, fallintostars, has been a beautiful yet complex process, as we wanted it to be an otherworldly scent experience. Some of the most profound moments in my life have been when I'm lying on my back in nature somewhere at night, looking at the vast darkness of the sky and discovering all the little tingling stars, letting my mind drift off into space. Our new scent is as mysterious and delightful as the feeling that evokes."

Master Perfumer Christophe Laudamiel explained how the fallintostars concept was the perfect invitation to combine golden ingredients harvested from all over the planet: "The stardust and pollen effect come from natural and wild French daffodil; a golden amber effect comes from a Fairwild certified Peru Balsam and a Siam Benzoin resin, which cast light from the back of the scent; and an illuminating solar effect comes from fresh ginger, bergamot and saffron. That ensemble is nested in a combination of ouds, For Life-certified roses, and henna flower."

As part of the launch strategy, the company auctioned off the first bottle of fallintostars at the 50th Anniversary Gala at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in July. Funds were used to benefit the Aldrin Family Foundation for space education and research.

fallintostars will be sold as a pure perfume oil in a 10 ml roll-on and a necklace pendant and as 15 ml, 50 ml and 100 ml eaux de parfum. It will be available in August 2019 at Harrods in Knightsbridge, London and on harrods.com. It will be available on strangelovenyc.com, net-a-porter.com, and at select retailers worldwide in October 2019.

About strangelove: Founded in 2013 by Elizabeth Gaynes, strangelove focuses on the production of truly artisanal perfumes. Based in New York, strangelove's beguiling fragrances provoke passion amongst all who experience them. deadofnight, meltmyheart, silencethesea, and lostinflowers form strangelove's celebrated collection of lush, sensual pure perfume oils and eaux de parfum. Combining the splendor of oud with other rare, precious ingredients, these coveted fragrances have attracted a cult following for their originality. Their special alchemy creates an enduring and deeply personal effect. For additional information, please contact Simone Wicker at simone@strangelovenyc.com.

Related Images

fallintostars-eau-de-parfum-for.jpg

Fallintostars Eau de Parfum for Harrods

Fallintostars will launch at Harrods on August 22.

Related Links

strangelove website

SOURCE strangelove