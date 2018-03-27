Strategic ACI Awarded $3.35M Contract by U.S. Army Geospatial Center (AGC) for Army Geospatial Enterprise (AGE) Support

The AGC mission is to coordinate, integrate and synchronize geospatial information requirements and standards across the Army; develop and field geospatial enterprise enabled systems and capabilities to the Army and the Department of Defense; and to provide direct geospatial support and products to Warfighters.

Under the contract, Strategic ACI will provide SETA support as AGC partners with GS to ensure that Army Mission Command systems can consume GEOINT from NGA via geospatial standards, web services or bulk file transfers. The team will focus on interoperability through implementation of geospatial standards profiles, minimizing the number of standards being utilized, testing and improving file exchange efficiency. This approach will ensure systems that consume or produce Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) or geospatial information are interoperable and can share the GEOINT data.

"This is a tremendous award for Strategic ACI," said Ken Lukonis, CEO of Strategic ACI. "It validates the quality of our SETA staff and the trust of our customers. For the last four years we have supported AGC as SETA partners by driving interoperability messaging with OGC and by leading the interaction in the AGE Node to accelerate AGE data integration."

About Strategic ACI

Founded in 2013, Strategic Alliance Consulting Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with over 20 years of program management experience in communities relevant to the United States Government. Strategic Alliance Consulting Inc. provides teams that are leaders in consulting, engineering, program management and implementation of systems that support the United States Government.

