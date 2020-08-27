Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment in the European Mass Spectrometer Market 2020

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Mass Spectrometer Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European mass spectrometer vendors are transforming their offerings from basic laboratory equipment into effective diagnostic equipment. The European Union's expanded In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) for medical devices, set to take effect in May 2022, will have a dramatic effect on the industry.

Manufacturers' next-generation mass spectrometers are smart and predictive, allowing for continuous system monitoring, automated diagnostics, and integrated troubleshooting routines. Users can monitor the state of the system from anywhere in the laboratory network and perform diagnostics.

Demand is primarily in the areas of research and routine analysis in food safety, environmental monitoring related to the shift to renewable energy, and healthcare to prevent disease and lower death rates.

The publisher projects that equipment manufacturers that provide customers with complete solutions (equipment, reagents, and consumables) are most likely to be successful in the long term.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

European Mass Spectrometer Market

Competitive Environment

Companies to Action

Agilent Technologies

Analytik Jena

Bruker Corporation

Hitachi High Technologies

Horiba Scientific

Jeol

Leco Corporation

PerkinElmer

Shimadzu Scientific

Sciex

Spectro Analytical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

Strategic Insights

Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Report

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc4nk0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

