STRATEGIC LEGACY INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. Announces Formation of We Strategic Development Corporation

W Designed Developments was founded by Weston Harmer, a second-generation developer for the past 23 years, who entered the seniors housing market in 2014. Weston teamed with SLIG in 2017 to form the joint venture partnership under the We Strategic brand. This was the initial step for the partners to create a platform that will design, build, own, and manage multiple portfolios of Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) across the United States. These will be comprised of Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), as well as Memory Care and Hospice facilities. Ms. Ayache, with more than 20 years of experience in the seniors housing field, will be leading the operations team.

We Strategic Development Corporation currently has three projects in its development pipeline. The first, called Diamond Living Estates, is in the city of Vista, CA and is expected to be operational as of the fourth quarter of 2019. The next project, located in the city of Encinitas, CA, is named La Costa Living Estates and is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2021. The third and latest project, Carmel Pacific Living Estates, is located in Carmel Valley, CA. This project's expected opening date has yet to be announced. The developments will offer private residential living within their own boutique neighborhoods. Each neighborhood is designed for approximately 100 residences and will offer high-end, high-tech amenities.

Commenting on the vision of the We Strategic brand, Weston Harmer, President of We Strategic Development Corporation, said, "Each generation creates its own demand and our senior generation is demanding change. Change in design, accommodations and service. Giving back to the generation that gave us everything is our commitment."

Abraham Mehrian, Chairman Of The Board Of Directors, SLIG, "This new seniors housing partnership with Weston not only gratifies me immensely on a personal level, it also fits perfectly with our vision as a company to do well for our investors by doing good for our neighborhoods. In this venture, we will seize on the opportunity now present in the seniors housing sector to create greatly improved seniors communities with new levels of service and integrity. It is our goal to develop properties that will never be thought of as merely places where people go to pass time but rather to enjoy the remainder of their lives."

