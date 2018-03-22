Strategic Staffing Solutions Gives a Life Changing Donation to Hawaii Island Humane Society

"We're about a generation behind the Continental United States as it relates to our animal welfare needs. We are working as hard as we can to fulfill our mission to eliminate pet overpopulation and we are making headways, but it's a long education process. We're in the midst of a really big $10 million capital campaign and because of Cindy and Paul's love of animals, S3 decided to donate to us," said Donna Whitaker, Executive Director, Hawaii Island Humane Society.

"Part of S3's donation will go toward a dog meet-and-greet room and the rest will be used to create a cat colony room in honor of Cindy, Paul and their pets."

Pasky wanted to commemorate the 25th anniversary of S3 Club with something meaningful.

"S3 Chairman Paul Huxley has worked hard as chair of the Michigan Humane Society's Capital Campaign, and as Chairman of the Board of Directors," said Pasky. "So, we felt this was a way of not only helping the Hawaii Island Humane Society, but a very special way of saying thank you to Paul, for his work with the Michigan Humane Society and for making this wonderful trip possible to S3 team members for 25 years."

As part of HIHS' capital campaign, local artist Kathleen Dunphy will paint canine portraits for anyone who wants to see their own dog on canvas. Each portrait will be displayed at both of the organizations' Central Bark Dog Parks, an outdoor space for the shelters' dogs. Portrait donations are $500, $1,000 or $2,000 and a portion of the proceeds will be used to maintain both of HIHS' parks. To commemorate S3 and Cindy and Paul's dedication to animal welfare, Dunphy will paint a portrait of their dogs to be displayed at the Bark Park located at HIHS' new shelter.

"There are so many organizations that would benefit from our talents, time, and resources," said Huxley. "We are fortunate to have forged a relationship with an organization whose mission and location means so much to us."

Since 1990, S3 has donated more than $17 million to charities and community enrichment projects. Other beneficiaries of S3's long-term support for animal welfare include the Michigan Humane Society, the Detroit Police Department's Mounted Division, the ASPCA and the Detroit Zoological Society. Globally, S3 team members contribute countless hours and resources to supporting organizations that promote animal welfare, support homeless populations, support the arts, and contribute to economic and community development.

About Hawaii Island Humane Society

The mission of Hawaii Island Humane Society is to prevent cruelty to animals, eliminate pet overpopulation, and enhance the bond between humans and animals. Our organization, established in 1965, is serving the Big Island community with three shelters island wide. Our services include: Shelter for homeless, stray, injured, lost and abandoned animals, animal adoptions, Humane Education Programs for children and administration and promotion of the Spay/Neuter Community Assistance Program.

The Hawaii Island Humane Society is the only open-admittance shelter on the Big Island with no time limits. Nearly 13,000 animals come through our shelter doors every year. Many are infirm, ill-treated, injured, too young or elderly. Some have never known the security of a home, while others have lost the only home they've ever known. We accept any animal, regardless of age, species, condition, circumstance or behavioral issues at all three shelters island wide.

For more information about the Hawaii Island Humane Society, visit www.hihs.org.

